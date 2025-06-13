Kirkcaldy Foodbank appeal after freezer breakdown leaves it with £2000 bill to replace
To replace it with a similar model would cost the charity around £2000, so it is hoping the community could come to the rescue.
The large upright freezer is used to store frozen food at its Park Road premises.
Foodbank chair Angela Campbell said: "We have been advised that it cannot be repaired cost effectively so it will have to be replaced. "The existing freezer was donated to the foodbank several years ago, and the estimated cost to buy a similar model with two glass doors is about £2000.
"If anyone out there knows of a suitable freezer which is surplus to requirements - perhaps from a shop which no longer needs it - and might be offered to the foodbank, we would be delighted to hear from them. Otherwise we will require to raise the money ourselves as quickly as possible."
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.