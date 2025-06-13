Kirkcaldy Foodbank appeal after freezer breakdown leaves it with £2000 bill to replace

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 13th Jun 2025, 08:18 BST

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has appealed for help to source of buy a new freezer after its own one broke down.

To replace it with a similar model would cost the charity around £2000, so it is hoping the community could come to the rescue.

The large upright freezer is used to store frozen food at its Park Road premises.

Foodbank chair Angela Campbell said: "We have been advised that it cannot be repaired cost effectively so it will have to be replaced. "The existing freezer was donated to the foodbank several years ago, and the estimated cost to buy a similar model with two glass doors is about £2000.

The foodbank reckons it would cost £2000 to replace the broken freezer (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
"If anyone out there knows of a suitable freezer which is surplus to requirements - perhaps from a shop which no longer needs it - and might be offered to the foodbank, we would be delighted to hear from them. Otherwise we will require to raise the money ourselves as quickly as possible."

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

