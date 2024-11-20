Kirkcaldy Foodbank Appeal: donate a food voucher for every person at your festive table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has launched its festive appeal and urged local people and businesses to give the gift of kindness this Christmas.

It has vouchers which represent the cost of providing an emergency food parcel to help families in need get through the festive period. The vouchers range from £5 to £26, and each matches the cost of a food parcel. General food bank donations start at £5, then £13.63 for a food parcel for a single person; £18.11 for a couple, and £26.03 for a family-size parcel.

People who purchase a voucher will receive a donation certificate by email that they can print off to gift to friends, family, or colleagues as a meaningful stocking filler.

The festive session is a challenging time for the foodbank and many other frontline agencies across the Lang Toun as they do their best to ensure that no-one is left behind.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has launched its Christmas appeal (Pics: Submitted)

The foodbank spends in excess of £20,000 on food per month and it hopes to sell enough gift vouchers to cover food for all of the festive period and into the New Year - to do that it needs to sell around 1500 family size donation vouchers.

One way of hitting that goal is to encourage people to donate the equivalent number of parcels to match the guests at their own Christmas table - reminding everyone to share the joy of the season with those less fortunate. Businesses can also get involved by sponsoring a parcel for every team member as a way to show their community spirit.

Dani Green, fundraising officer, said: “By purchasing these vouchers, you’re helping to ensure that no one in Kirkcaldy goes hungry this Christmas. Every contribution directly funds essential food parcels for local individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.”

The foodbank’s aim is to make Christmas that bit brighter for every family and household in the Lang Toun as the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills continue to make a deep cut into finances.

Added Dani: “It is a difficult time for many people. They may be living in poverty and in bad enough situation without coping with the the extra expense of Christmas. People are struggling to make ends meet before the added cost of buying gifts. We are grateful that so many people always try to help.”

The parcels of food - all nutritionally balanced - also help families and individuals get through the festive period when many agencies are closed.

The vouchers also ease the pressure on the foodbank as it spends up to £20,000 per month on food - and that’s on top of donations handed in to its new premises at Fife Council's Park Road Centre in the town.

Added Dani: “We do get more donations leading up to Christmas which are all very welcome, but it is hugely helpful if people can make donations of money so we can buy and balance exactly what is needed.” It will be the foodbank’s first festive season operating out of Park Road after many years at the nearby Viewforth Church Hall, which has been sold by the Church of Scotland.

“The new premises have worked very well, and we have snow settled in,” said Dani. “The new waiting area is much better for clients - and we have more space, albeit a smaller storage area.

“The uncertainty was tough for a long period and then everyone pulled together to get us moved which was fantastic.” > The foodbank is hosting a fundraising quiz on Saturday (November 23) at Stark’s Park. . Tickets are £5 each, with a maximum of six people per team. There will be a full bar, and a small raffle with some great prizes up for grabs, including hospitality at a Raith Rovers match and a signed team shirt. Entry details can be found on the events section at http://kirkcaldyfoodbankcharity.org.uk/

You can also find out how to purchase vouchers online as well read more about the foodbank’s aims. If you are a business which can help promote or sell the vouchers email [email protected].