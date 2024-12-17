Kirkcaldy Foodbank has made one final call to the community and local businesses to make a donation before Christmas.

It has vouchers which represent the cost of providing an emergency food parcel to help families in need get through the festive period. They range from £5 to £26, and each matches the cost of a food parcel. General food bank donations start at £5, then £13.63 for a food parcel for a single person; £18.11 for a couple, and £26.03 for a family-size parcel.

It has a target of 500 vouchers which will make a real difference during the festive season to people struggling in poverty.

Dani Green, fundraising officer, stressed the importance of support to ensure the foodbank can continue to operate.

“We've been really trying everything we can do to bring more money in/get the message out there and connect with more people,” she said. “The foodbank has already had to cut back and continues to look at ways to reduce costs, so we really need the support of the community to be able to keep providing the service we do going into the new year.”

The foodbank spends in excess of £20,000 on food per month and it hopes to sell enough gift vouchers to cover food for all of the festive period and into the New Year. It is encouraging people to donate the equivalent number of parcels to match the guests at their own Christmas table - reminding everyone to share the joy of the season with those less fortunate.

Businesses can also get involved by sponsoring a parcel for every team member as a way to show their community spirit. Full details at https://www.kirkcaldyfoodbankcharity.org.uk/

Dani added: “By purchasing these vouchers, you’re helping to ensure that no one in Kirkcaldy goes hungry this Christmas. Every contribution directly funds essential food parcels for local individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.”

The foodbank’s aim is to make Christmas that bit brighter for every family and household in the Lang Toun as the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills continue to make a deep cut into finances.

Added Dani: “It is a difficult time for many people. They may be living in poverty and in a bad enough situation without coping with the the extra expense of Christmas. People are struggling to make ends meet before the added cost of buying gifts. We are grateful that so many people always try to help.”