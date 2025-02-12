Kirkcaldy Foodbank is appealing to local people and businesses to donate food or money to mark World Day of Social Justice.

The day, which is observed annually on February 20, aims to raise awareness of the need to build fairer, more equitable societies.

Launched in 2009, the global event was founded by the United Nations General Assembly and includes efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights and social protections.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank remained very busy last year, with an average of more than 1200 visits per month.

Acting chair Angela Campbell said: “We are still helping hundreds of people a week in the Kirkcaldy area who would otherwise be going without basic food.

“Social justice asks us to ponder why so many have very little and why a small number seem to have so much; creating a fair, inclusive and just community is something we can do together. “We need your support on World Day of Social Justice and every day to ensure that nobody goes hungry in Kirkcaldy.”

The foodbank also reached out to local companies to play their part.

Angela added: “We would specifically like to connect with businesses who may be able to support their local communities. By working together, we can build a stronger community for everyone.”

People can ask their employer to get involved with World Day of Social Justice - this could include holding a food or money collection in the workplace or taking part in a sponsored fundraising activity. Any businesses willing to support the foodbank in some way can get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Kirkcaldy Foodbank also has several volunteering opportunities - more information at kirkcaldyfoodbankcharity.org.uk