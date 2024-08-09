Kirkcaldy Foodbank appeals for volunteers to help in wide range of roles
The charity needs needs people to help fulfill various roles. Volunteers will initially be asked to carry out jobs such as packing food parcels and stacking shelves, but may then be given the opportunity to help with other aspects of the organisation.
Help is particularly needed during daytime hours, but also some evenings. People who may be able to help out with the collection of donations of food from supermarkets and other businesses on an occasional basis would also be welcome.
Anyone interested in joining the foodbank team should visit the website at kirkcaldyfoodbank.org.uk and click on the Volunteer Now! Link. They will be asked to complete a new volunteer application form, and someone will then get in touch to take the process forward.
The foodbank recently welcomed Ian Murray MP on his first official visit as Secretary of State for Scotland to see at first hand the scale of its operations.
