Kirkcaldy Foodbank appeals for volunteers to help in wide range of roles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is appealing for more volunteers to come on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity needs needs people to help fulfill various roles. Volunteers will initially be asked to carry out jobs such as packing food parcels and stacking shelves, but may then be given the opportunity to help with other aspects of the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help is particularly needed during daytime hours, but also some evenings. People who may be able to help out with the collection of donations of food from supermarkets and other businesses on an occasional basis would also be welcome.

Anyone interested in joining the foodbank team should visit the website at kirkcaldyfoodbank.org.uk and click on the Volunteer Now! Link. They will be asked to complete a new volunteer application form, and someone will then get in touch to take the process forward.

The foodbank recently welcomed Ian Murray MP on his first official visit as Secretary of State for Scotland to see at first hand the scale of its operations.