The foodbank, which is an independent charity, helps people in the area through a community effort, with local schools, supermarkets, and churches collecting donations of non-perishable foods to be distributed quickly to those who need it.

The charity is a vital service in the Lang Toun as more people than ever find themselves struggling financially due to benefit cuts and job losses due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, Jamie Strain.

The donation from Amazon will be used to restock its supply of food helping to support some of the most vulnerable people and families who are suffering from food insecurity.

Joyce Leggate, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “The support we receive from our community is outstanding, and this donation from Jamie and the team at Amazon is no exception.

"During 2021, we have spent on average £15,000 a month on food, so we're very grateful for all support we receive.”She added: "Thank you for helping us tackle a real and growing need within our community.”

Jamie Strain, general manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “Kirkcaldy Foodbank is an important charity combating real issues in our community. Everyone involved makes such a difference to people in need, and we are proud to support them with this donation.”

The donation to Kirkcaldy Foodbank was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.