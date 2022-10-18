Kirkcaldy Foodbank benefits from generosity of amateur dramatic society
Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) recently made a generous donation of essential items to Kirkcaldy Foodbank.
KAOS members and friends were keen to support the vital work of the local foodbank and chose to have a toiletries drop-off at rehearsals last month for their upcoming production.
They will be performing The Addams Family at the Lochgelly Centre theatre from November 1 to 5.
The theatre company are working hard behind the scenes and are excited to be staging the production for audiences in a few weeks.
The Addams Family is KAOS’s first full production since 2019, although last November they did perform their version of the musical revue All Together Now at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy.
With the town’s Adam Smith Theatre still closed for refurbishment, they are all set to stage the comedy musical at the Lochgelly Centre.
Cathy Endeacott, KAOS president, and Andrew Lowrie, marketing and publicity officer, were delighted to pass over the KAOS donation to the foodbank recently.
For tickets and more information on The Addams Family visit www.onfife.com