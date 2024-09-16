Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy Foodbank may face a temporary closure unless it can find new premises within a matter of weeks.

The frontline charity’s hopes of buying its current premises at Viewforth Church Hall has failed – and it now faces a race against time to find alternative accommodation.

The foodbank has been running for a decade and and hands out an average of 1300 parcels every month to local families. It has spent a huge amount of time trying to resolve its accommodation issues over the past few months, and hasalso appealed to the town for help in identifying any possible locations.

The charity had hoped to secure its future through an anonymous supporter who made an offer to purchase Viewforth from the Church of Scotland which was looking to sell it off - but its offer has not been accepted.

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, Kirsty McNeil, Under-Secretary of State at the Scottish Office and Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy with the team at Kirkcaldy Foodbank (Pic: Cath Ruane)

A Plan B of a possible move into the empty Glebe Park Centre in the Lang Toun was the subject of significant work and discussions with Fife Council – local residents were kept informed about the plans with a recent leaflet drop - but the cost of essential repairs needed to bring the building up to scratch was deemed too much.

The foodbank was given an original deadline of September 13 to vacate the church hall. That has now been extended to October 14 - and as things stand, with no suitable alternative premises available, may have to close its doors temporarily. It warned that any loss of service would have “dire consequences for struggling families in Kirkcaldy.”

A spokesperson for the foodbank said: "To say we are disappointed at this turn of events is an understatement. We had hoped that a Christian organisation such as the Church of Scotland would have recognised the importance of our work in the community and looked favourably on the offer to buy Viewforth Church Hall on our behalf.

"But it appears that our representations have been unsuccessful.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is in a race against time to find new premises (Pic: Fife Free Press)

"It is hugely disappointing - and the impact on our clients who rely on our help could be devastating."

The foodbank had been looking at a Community Asset Transfer of the Glebe Park Centre from Fife Council. After much consideration, its board decided against pursuing that application, due to the significant cost of essential repairs to the building. Its hopes of staying put were also dashed when the Church of Scotland didn’t accept the offer of an anonymous benefactor to buy the former church

The spokesperson said: "We now find ourselves in the situation that unless we can somehow find suitable new premises between now and October 14, Kirkcaldy Foodbank may have to close temporarily. At a time when the cost of living crisis is still impacting on individuals, couples and families across the Kirkcaldy area, that doesn't bear thinking about."

A Church of Scotland spokesman confirmed it had accepted an offer on the building and is completing the sale process.

The church was put on the market as part of the Kirkcaldy Presbytery Plan and subsequent Fife Presbytery Mission Plan as the church faces the challenge of smaller congregations and a reduction in income. A spokesperson said: “Since making the decision, Dysart St Clair, Fife Presbytery and the General Trustees have held various discussions with Kirkcaldy Foodbank, which has been hosted by Dysart St Clair Church for many years, with a view to minimise any disruption to this much needed local service as much as possible. This included a significant delay to the sale of the buildings to allow the Foodbank time to seek new premises or seek funding to enable the Foodbank to make a suitable offer for the premises.

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been unsuccessful in its offer, but the Church of Scotland in Kirkcaldy would welcome the opportunity to continue to support the Foodbank in the future, if possible.

“The General Trustees have fiduciary duties as charity trustees to ensure that best value is obtained when transferring ownership of a building.

“It should also be noted that the proceeds from the sale of any church or hall building are reinvested into other local Church of Scotland buildings for the benefit of the congregation and wider community.”