News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
2 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
2 hours ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
3 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Kirkcaldy Foodbank: donations boost from Young Spuds and Bank of Scotland

A vital Kirkcaldy service is set to benefit from donations made by both local and national businesses.

By Callum McCormack
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST

Kirkcaldy foodbank has received donations of £12,500 in donations from banking giant Bank of Scotland through their Bank of Scotland Foundation.

It is also set to receive a generous contribution from local restaurant shop, Young Spuds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eatery, which is run by Conor Young and Hannah Mathieson, donated 50 per cent of all profits from last weeks takings to the frontline service – totalling £450.

Young Spuds have donated £450 to Kirkcaldy Foodbank as they look to give back to the communityYoung Spuds have donated £450 to Kirkcaldy Foodbank as they look to give back to the community
Young Spuds have donated £450 to Kirkcaldy Foodbank as they look to give back to the community
Most Popular

Originally from Cowdenbeath and Aberdour respectively, Conor and Hannah said the reception they have received since moving to the Lang Toun left them wanting to give something back to the local community.

Conor said: “Neither myself nor Hannah are from Kirkcaldy but the people of the town have made us feel right at home and we couldn’t imagine having our business anywhere else.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know first hand how difficult things can be and every day can be a struggle at the moment.

“We’re now in a position where we feel we can contribute to the community and give a little something back to those who need it most.

“It certainly won’t be much, but it’s better than nothing and we will always try to play our part in helping others”.

The Hayfield Road branch of Young Spuds opened its doors in May 2022 and serve gourmet fries made with fresh locally sourced potatoes and ingredients. They also operate from Dunfermline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, the Foodbank has also received a donation from the Bank of Scotland Foundation.

It receives an annual donation from Lloyds Banking Group as part of the Group's commitment to helping Scotland prosper.

Over the course of the last 12 years, the foundation has donated over £14 million to 1800 charities across Scotland.

The foodbank has issued a number of appeals in recent months as they highlighted increased demand coupled with decreased supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the end of 2022, the Foodbank said it needed £20,000 per month to ensure that it would remain viable. It warned that without increased funding, it could face closure within 18 months and took a number of steps to mitigate closure.

KirkcaldyScotland