Kirkcaldy Foodbank: donations boost from Young Spuds and Bank of Scotland

Kirkcaldy foodbank has received donations of £12,500 in donations from banking giant Bank of Scotland through their Bank of Scotland Foundation.

It is also set to receive a generous contribution from local restaurant shop, Young Spuds.

The eatery, which is run by Conor Young and Hannah Mathieson, donated 50 per cent of all profits from last weeks takings to the frontline service – totalling £450.

Originally from Cowdenbeath and Aberdour respectively, Conor and Hannah said the reception they have received since moving to the Lang Toun left them wanting to give something back to the local community.

Conor said: “Neither myself nor Hannah are from Kirkcaldy but the people of the town have made us feel right at home and we couldn’t imagine having our business anywhere else.

“We know first hand how difficult things can be and every day can be a struggle at the moment.

“We’re now in a position where we feel we can contribute to the community and give a little something back to those who need it most.

“It certainly won’t be much, but it’s better than nothing and we will always try to play our part in helping others”.

The Hayfield Road branch of Young Spuds opened its doors in May 2022 and serve gourmet fries made with fresh locally sourced potatoes and ingredients. They also operate from Dunfermline.

Nationally, the Foodbank has also received a donation from the Bank of Scotland Foundation.

It receives an annual donation from Lloyds Banking Group as part of the Group's commitment to helping Scotland prosper.

Over the course of the last 12 years, the foundation has donated over £14 million to 1800 charities across Scotland.

The foodbank has issued a number of appeals in recent months as they highlighted increased demand coupled with decreased supply.

