Kirkcaldy Foodbank event to mark World Day of Social Justice

Food poverty campaigners in Kirkcaldy are aiming to raise awareness of the World Day of Social Justice.Organised by the United Nations (UN), the event is held on February 20 every year in an attempt to promote fairness for all.
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Feb 2024, 08:34 GMT
Kirkcaldy Foodbank - which has just marked its 10th anniversary - is working to help alleviate food poverty, which remains a significant threat to health and wellbeing. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It recognises that there are still many barriers that prevent millions of people from living a fair life, and promotes equal access to the same standards of education, employment, healthcare, education and more for everyone, regardless of their race, religion, sexuality, gender or class.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank - which has just marked its 10th anniversary - is working to help alleviate food poverty, which remains a significant threat to health and wellbeing.

Nevertheless, in 2023, the charity provided more than 17,500 food parcels - an average of almost 340 per week.

A spokesman for the foodbank said: "No-one should be facing hunger in a wealthy country such as Scotland. In a just and compassionate society, everyone should have dignified access to good quality, affordable, healthy and sustainable food.

"That's why it's important for us to highlight the importance of the World Day of Social Justice.”

