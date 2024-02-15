Kirkcaldy Foodbank - which has just marked its 10th anniversary - is working to help alleviate food poverty, which remains a significant threat to health and wellbeing. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It recognises that there are still many barriers that prevent millions of people from living a fair life, and promotes equal access to the same standards of education, employment, healthcare, education and more for everyone, regardless of their race, religion, sexuality, gender or class.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank - which has just marked its 10th anniversary - is working to help alleviate food poverty, which remains a significant threat to health and wellbeing.

Nevertheless, in 2023, the charity provided more than 17,500 food parcels - an average of almost 340 per week.

A spokesman for the foodbank said: "No-one should be facing hunger in a wealthy country such as Scotland. In a just and compassionate society, everyone should have dignified access to good quality, affordable, healthy and sustainable food.