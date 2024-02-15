Kirkcaldy Foodbank event to mark World Day of Social Justice
It recognises that there are still many barriers that prevent millions of people from living a fair life, and promotes equal access to the same standards of education, employment, healthcare, education and more for everyone, regardless of their race, religion, sexuality, gender or class.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank - which has just marked its 10th anniversary - is working to help alleviate food poverty, which remains a significant threat to health and wellbeing.
Nevertheless, in 2023, the charity provided more than 17,500 food parcels - an average of almost 340 per week.
A spokesman for the foodbank said: "No-one should be facing hunger in a wealthy country such as Scotland. In a just and compassionate society, everyone should have dignified access to good quality, affordable, healthy and sustainable food.
"That's why it's important for us to highlight the importance of the World Day of Social Justice.”