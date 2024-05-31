Kirkcaldy Foodbank in new appeal to find premises before church base goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has launched an ugent appeal to the community after failing to find new premises.

The frontline organisation has operated out Viewforth Church Hall in recent years, but with the church set to go up for sale in the future, it is looking to move.

The foodbank, which has been operating for a decade, still has time on its side, but is keen to secure a new base before any sale of the building in the near future by the Church of Scotland. Anyone can help should get in touch via email at [email protected]

Trustees have already been attempting to identify new premises for several months, without success, and are now appealing for help from the community in their efforts to find a new base.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is seeking new premises before its church base is put up for sale (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Ian Campbell, chairman, said: "We will at some point soon need to move to another location due to the sale of the building by its current owners. Unfortunately, acquiring the church hall ourselves is unlikely to be possible without a donor coming forward and helping with this purchase.

"Although a date for the move has not yet been decided, there is an urgent need to identify suitable alternative premises. Ideally, we are looking for a building that contains a number of small office spaces, a kitchen and an area of about 200 square metres that will allow for packing and storage.

"The foodbank has looked for a considerable period to find suitable premises, but to date has been unsuccessful. We are therefore asking for help from people in the community to identify possible new premises.

"If you know of a building in Kirkcaldy that may be suitable, or indeed own a property that might suit, we would like to hear from you to enable us to explore the possibility further."

Ian Campbell (right) with social commentator Darren McGarvey at the foodbank's AGM (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)