Kirkcaldy Foodbank invite to afternoon tea to mark World Hunger Day

World Hunger Day is being marked with an event in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is inviting people to afternoon tea at Pathhead Parish Church Hall on Wednesday, May 28, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. People are invited to come along and enjoy a delicious selection of sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks.

World Hunger Day, observed annually, is a global event initiated by The Hunger Project in 2011. It aims to raise awareness and inspire action to end world hunger.

Tickets for the afternoon tea cost £5, and are available from foodbank volunteers, or at the door on the day.