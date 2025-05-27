Kirkcaldy Foodbank invite to afternoon tea to mark World Hunger Day

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th May 2025, 08:07 BST

World Hunger Day is being marked with an event in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is inviting people to afternoon tea at Pathhead Parish Church Hall on Wednesday, May 28, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. People are invited to come along and enjoy a delicious selection of sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks.

World Hunger Day, observed annually, is a global event initiated by The Hunger Project in 2011. It aims to raise awareness and inspire action to end world hunger.

Tickets for the afternoon tea cost £5, and are available from foodbank volunteers, or at the door on the day.

