In January 2022 the foodbank had over 12 per cent more visits than the previous year, 23 per cent more visits in February than the previous year, and in March 2022 it had a shockingly high 38 per cent more visits than in March 2021.

Since the end of March 2021, the independent charity has recorded the number of people provided with food – and a worryingly 36 per cent of them were children.

Joyce Leggate from Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

In March, the foodbank had 134 more visits than in April 2020, the first full month of the pandemic, which was its previous highest total.

Joyce Leggate, Kirkcaldy Foodbank chairman, said: “This year we have recorded the worst year to date as more people than ever are struggling to put food on the table.

"We are really struggling at the moment as food prices are rocketing and we are unfortunately seeing a reduction in donations as more people than ever are feeling the pinch of rising costs.

“We and many other foodbanks had predicted that the reduction in Universal Credit last October, and the increase in energy prices and the overall cost of living would lead to an increase in demand in our services.

"Since October that predicted impact has been evident – and that increase has been seen before the recent significant increase in energy bills that we are yet to see the bite from.”

Joyce said that the most worrying aspect of the new data reveals that there is a significant rise of the number of children who rely on the foodbank for meals.

"Numbers are up across the whole board regarding who visits us for support, but this year we are seeing a high proportion of children needing support which is very worrying,” she said.

"Since its creation, the foodbank has grown massively beyond recognition due to demand and it won’t slow down anytime soon.