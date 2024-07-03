Kirkcaldy Foodbank reveals possible new home as church base set to go up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Foodbank could be on the move to new premises.

It has entered into discussions with Fife Council about the possible acquisition of Glebe Park Centre. It has been identified as a new operational base as the foodbank’s current home at Viewforth Church is in doubt with the building set to go up for sale as part of the Church of Scotland’s rationalisation of its property portfolio.

With one eye on the future, the team which runs the frontline food service decided to look elsewhere now – to ensure there was no disruption to its operations.

The foodbank has been based at Viewforth since 2019, and it is now in discussions with Fife Council over a possible Community Asset Transfer (CAT) of the Glebe Park facility. That process has recently been given increased urgency by the Church of Scotland setting a deadline of September 14 2024 for the foodbank to vacate the church hall.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank could soon be on the move (Pic: credit- Fife Photo Agency)

Although nothing has yet been decided, the foodbank considers it expedient to actively proceed with the work required to progress its application for a CAT of the Glebe Park Centre. At the same time, other alternatives will continue to be explored.

Ian Campbell, chairman, said: “We regard the potential move to the Glebe Park Centre as a unique opportunity, not only for the foodbank itself but also our partner agencies and stakeholders. While our primary focus is providing food for those in our community who need it, our work extends to offering our clients access to support services.

“Premises such as the Glebe Park Centre would enable us not only to develop the foodbank, operating Monday-Friday, but also provide a meeting place where clients could confidentially access services across a range of support networks.

“It is vital for the foodbank to maintain continuity of service so it is therefore essential that we are ready to take our CAT application for the Glebe Park Centre forward at the earliest opportunity, should that be deemed appropriate.

“As part of this process, we are mindful of the need to keep local residents informed and to invite their feedback on the proposal, and we will shortly be consulting with the local community.”

Considerable investment would be required to facilitate the potential move to the Glebe Park Centre, with repair work necessary to the fabric of the building. The foodbank currently spends more than £26,000 per month on food to help hundreds of people who are struggling to put food on the table during the current cost of living crisis.

The additional costs associated with a move to the Glebe Park Centre or elsewhere will be considerable, so the foodbank is appealing for donations from both the public and businesses to help secure its future and continue its vital work.