Kirkcaldy Foodbank searches for new chairperson after Ian Campbell stands down
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He has held the position over two spells, initially from 2015-2018, before being reappointed in 2022, and was at the forefront of welcoming Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, to the charity on his first official visit last week. Although standing down as chair, he will continue as a trustee on the board of the foodbank.
Anyone who might be interested in applying and wants to find out more should contact secretary Neill Mitchell at [email protected]
Ian said: “Kirkcaldy Foodbank is a shining example of what it means to be a compassionate community, and that is all made possible because of what all our volunteers do. It has been a joy to have been chair over these last years, and I will remain as committed as before, but now is time to recharge a little.”
The foodbank is now advertising the role.
A spokesman said: “The principal skill of the successful candidate will be a deep passion for supporting those in food poverty and working with partners to mitigate its underlying causes. They will have proven experience of being a strategic leader and be able to foster effective partnerships connections, as well as having an understanding of the importance of good communications and how to build an expansive volunteer base with a wide range of talent.
“Good understanding of governance, financial accountability and risk is key to ensuring the longevity of the foodbank.”
The closing date for applications is Friday August 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.