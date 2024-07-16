Kirkcaldy Foodbank searches for new chairperson after Ian Campbell stands down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is searching for a new chair after Ian Campbell announced his intention to stand down.

He has held the position over two spells, initially from 2015-2018, before being reappointed in 2022, and was at the forefront of welcoming Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, to the charity on his first official visit last week. Although standing down as chair, he will continue as a trustee on the board of the foodbank.

Anyone who might be interested in applying and wants to find out more should contact secretary Neill Mitchell at [email protected]

Ian said: “Kirkcaldy Foodbank is a shining example of what it means to be a compassionate community, and that is all made possible because of what all our volunteers do. It has been a joy to have been chair over these last years, and I will remain as committed as before, but now is time to recharge a little.”

Ian Cameron (right) with Ian Murray, Scottish Secretary of State, at Kirkcaldy Foodbank (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The foodbank is now advertising the role.

A spokesman said: “The principal skill of the successful candidate will be a deep passion for supporting those in food poverty and working with partners to mitigate its underlying causes. They will have proven experience of being a strategic leader and be able to foster effective partnerships connections, as well as having an understanding of the importance of good communications and how to build an expansive volunteer base with a wide range of talent.

“Good understanding of governance, financial accountability and risk is key to ensuring the longevity of the foodbank.”

The closing date for applications is Friday August 9.