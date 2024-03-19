Kirkcaldy Foodbank: ten years of support and community lifeline more needed than ever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish writer, musician and social commentator Darren McGarvey will be in attendance at the event alongside Fife Coucil chief executive Ken Gourlay.

Speaking ahead of the AGM, Ian Campbell, chair of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said 10 years on there is a much more knowledge among agencies about the extent of the poverty facing people in communities across the country, and here on our doorstep.

Ian said: “They’re probably more aware of the extent and the depths of the poverty that exists, and it's not just food poverty, it’s the financial and emotional poverty that exists out there as well. We must include that. It's really deep, not just in our communities, but nationwide. That's what has shown with the endeavour that Kirkcaldy has done and likewise across other places as we understand that better now so that we can respond.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has marked its tenth anniversary (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Whilst the main focus remains getting food to those in need. Kirkcaldy Foodbank has had to adapt over the last decade to look at how it can assist people’s needs in a much more holistic way.

Ian explained: “I think what we've done is we've allowed our conversation to open up. It is very much person centred, but people are coming through the door and we've evolved with some of the issues that are not for us because we don't have the capacity to resolve them. It's a joint enterprise between us and the professionals really, across the Fife council area.”

Ian said that the foodbank has become a safe place for many, something it has worked hard to foster over the years.

He said: “The feedback from people who come in our door is they view it as being a compassionate place, and that allows those kinds of supportive conversations to happen. We've had really good support from community, social work, CARF, welfare support, and people within the council. We are open to open those sign postings taking place

Foodbank volunteers provide huge support to many families across the town (Pic: Michael Gillen)

As the cost of living crisis has deepened, a common thread through conversations with charities in recent years has been a shift from those who would once have donated to charities, now finding themselves looking for help from them.

However, Ian is keen to highlight the other side of the coin – people who were once reliant on the foodbank, but are now in a position to support the charity.

Ian explained: “There's two sides to this coin. One, it may well be that people who were donating to the foodbank only five years ago may now find themselves, because of financial difficulties, having to use it. The counter to that, and I know this for a fact, is that you can see clients who have come into the foodbank, and have been treated with that hospitality, which they deserve, and because of the networks we have, and those community networks we’ve built over 10 years, there have been occasions of recovery, and those people who have used the foodbank then become donors.”

One of the ways the frontline organisation has supported the community over the last decade is simply through being there, something which has seen the charity support people from neighbouring communities when their own foodbank was unavailable.

Ian explained: “We always make sure that we're able to do what we've been asked to do by the community. Kirkcaldy Foodbank is the only place that's open Monday to Friday because we've got a number of hubs. In other areas, a foodbank or pantry exists, but they're not always open when people need them, so they need to go somewhere else. It makes a difference if there’s a level of hospitality when you come through the door.”

While the charity will always been in need of monetary support from the community, the latest annual report shows that there is a £5,000 monthly shortfall between what is spent and what is brought in, the charity has always benefitted from a strong volunteer base.

There is also an increase in young people getting involved. Last year saw the charity add two new board members, both in their 20s. Ian said that this is a positive change.

He said: “I think the positive side of it is, more young people want to get involved -and actually I want them because I'm a bit older now, middle 50s. I want young people to be involved with their new ideas. They're questioning. They're really enthusiastic. They've got their own ways of doing stuff, their knowledge and new way of looking at things which is really useful, and innovative.

Ian said that he still expects the foodbank to be around in 10 years time, but he is hopeful there will be a different approach being taken by the charity, with a greater focus on partnership. He explained: “I think there's real value in the community aspect of it. Volunteers in the community get a huge amount for themselves, which is great, and we need to continue with that.