Last year the independent charity was unable to get some food parcels out to households which were were struggling because donations didn't come in until the last moment.

As well as asking donors to be prompt, the foodbank is also hoping people will donate a festive treat such as Christmas cake or mince pies.

It also has a general appeal for toiletries as well as everyday items such as sugar.

Joyce Leggate from Kirkcaldy Foodbank is urging people to get their donations in with plenty of time to spare. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Joyce Leggate, chairman of the foodbank, said: “We are asking that people who are wanting to donate to get their donations in sooner rather than later, as we don’t want anyone to miss out and to be as well prepared as possible.

"We would also like to remind people to perhaps put something nice in their donation for families to enjoy over the festive period.

"For some reason we hardly get any donations of coffee and sugar, so again, we’re asking if people can include this in their donations.”

In common with other frontline organisations, the foodbank is noticing the impact of the Universal Credit benefit cut – the weekly £20 top up was stopped recently – has had on households.

"The £86 a month cut to Universal Credit has left a lot of families struggling to put food on the table," said Joyce.

"We have also been seeing people who have been left unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic hit the hardest.

"It really is a shock to them – and sometimes they don’t know where to turn.”

Although the foodbank is supporting more people than ever, Joyce adds that the support from the community has been amazing, and she thanked everyone who donated.

"We are well supported from the local community, which is greatly appreciated,” she added.

“We recently put an appeal out for extra drivers for the festive period and we were overwhelmed with the response.

"Our volunteers do a wonderful job to help the people who visit the foodbank, in making the experience, which can be traumatic, as painless as possible.”

