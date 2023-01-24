The organisation saw an increase in visits over the first 10 months of 2022, with nearly a quarter more than at the end of 2021. By December, this figure sat at 17 per cent - and indications are that 2023 has started busy.

This has led the foodbank to make some tough decisions about how best to serve the local community.

In July, it announced that it would only be able to continue to provide its services by cutting the number of food parcels clients could receive from one every three days, to one every week.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank will continue with its fundraising in 2023. Pictured are donations from Raith Rovers fans and Abbotshall Church

These changes were implemented due to increased demand and a reduction in donations, and according to the foodbank, “this change is very likely to have reduced the number of visits it records each month”. This means that the true need for the service could be much greater.

However, the people of the Lang Toun have continued to give generously to the lifeline charity.

In October, the Foodbank launched a successful £20,000 Just Giving campaign which saw donations come in from all over, including a £10,000 contribution from Abbotshall Church in Kirkcaldy.

According to the Foodbank these donations “helped to alleviate some of the financial pressure and ensure it was able to continue to operate”.

Packaging centre for Kirkcaldy Foodbank (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

But with the continuing financial crisis hitting Fife families very hard and numbers of visits already beginning to rise, with more expected in the coming months, Kirkcaldy Foodbank will continue to need to look to the community for support.

Ian Campbell, chairman,, said: “There is a real community need to keep resourcing Kirkcaldy Foodbank so that we can continue to help those vulnerable people who are in need in our town.

“This needs to continue until a change to the current crisis arrives and the money in people’s pockets is enough to meet the cost of everyday living.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank operates independently and is Fife’s largest.

By not being affiliated with the Trussell Trust - like others in the region - it relies entirely on grants and donations, as well as its own fundraising activities.

In order to help meet this demand it will continue its efforts which include bucket and food collections in local supermarkets and at events such as football matches and other sporting events.

It is also planning to launch a drive to ask more people to consider donating regularly through direct debit or standing order payments.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s AGM will take place in Dysart St Clair Church Hall on February 7 at 7.00pm, when the guest speaker will be long-tim supporter, Val McDermid. Everyone is welcome to come along and find out more.

To donate through a standing order, simply access your bank account online or on your phone, or pop into your local branch.

Use the following details to set up a payment: Name of account: Kirkcaldy Foodbank; Bank: Barclays; Sort code: 20 00 77; Account number: 03735796