Kirkcaldy funding: doors open for bids to £300,000 fund where community will vote to pick winners

A new community led campaign to decide how £300,000 is best spent improving communities across the Kirkcaldy area is underway.

The ‘You Decide’ campaign - a collaboration between Fife Council and its communities - launched today (October 7). It is overseen by a steering group of residents from Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Auchtertool and Puddledub, who now want to hear from local people and groups with project ideas that could benefit from the available funding.

The money came from Fife Council’s Community Recovery Fund (CRF) and, under the scheme, projects will be able to apply for funding ranging from £500 to £15,000.

Ideas can be submitted via the campaign’s “Bright Ideas” application form at https://our.fife.scot/getinvolved/pb/kirkcaldy-you-decidewith the group currently finalising a series of follow up local workshops and online engagement opportunities for people to discuss and develop ideas further.

The steering group meets for the first time (Pic: Fife Council)

Paul McGhie, who chairs the steering group, said: “Everyone on the steering group is excited and hopeful that some brilliant ideas will come forward and be developed into successful projects.”

Applications are welcome from projects covering the priorities around People and Place in Fife Council’s current Plan 4 Kirkcaldy Area, including those designed to help with the cost-of-living crisis; build community spirit; support early intervention & crisis prevention and bolster local economies and skills.

Projects ideas are also sought around further enhancing Kirkcaldy Town Centre and Waterfront and those helping build community spirit and improving the area’s outdoor places and spaces. Applications across broader themes including health & wellbeing and green initiatives combating climate change will also be considered.

The deadline for applications is December 2024, with an agreed shortlist of potential projects announced in January. Successful projects will then be chosen by a public vote managed by the steering group in early March. All winners will be expected to spend any allocated funding within 12 months of receiving their grant award.

Cllr Ian Cameron, Kirkcaldy Area Committee Convenor hailed it as “a great opportunity for local people to get involved, and make their voices heard” in deciding where the money should be sprint. He hopes the projects will “make a positive difference to the communities where they live and work.”