Work is underway to create the masterplan which will determine how Kirkcaldy’s multi-million pound funding is invested.

Last week, a delegation from the Lang Toun visited Dumfries to learn from the experience of the beginning of the town’s regeneration - and visits to other places are also planned.

The aim is to tap into ideas which have worked and delivered positive benefits elsewhere, and could help to shape the blueprint which will sit at the heart of the bid to bring transformational change to the Lang Toun.

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, organised the visit following a meeting with a wide range of local community groups hosted by Greener Kirkcaldy in June.

The Kirkcaldy delegations gets a tour from the Midsteeple Quarter team (Pic: Submitted)

She was joined by the organisation’s chief executive, Lauren Brook, plus Gordon Povey, general manager of the Adam Smith Global Foundation; Barbie Lyon, general manager at Stellar Quines - which has relocated from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy and operates out of the Kings Theatre - Ryan Strachan,development manager at Love Oor Lang Toun; and Louise Playford, property service manager with Fife Council which is leading on the transformation project.

The group visited Dumfries Town Board, arts and community organisation, The Stove Network, and the Midsteeple Quarter - a community benefit society breathing new life into Dumfries town centre by redeveloping empty High Street properties. They met staff and volunteers at each organisation, and took a tour of some of the changes in the town centre.

Ms Ward said: “Dumfries is further ahead in their drive to regenerate their town centre than we are in Kirkcaldy.

“We had a fantastic day learning about their journey so far, and have brought lessons back home to Fife. In particular, it was clear that harnessing the power of community organisations has helped to bring real change there.

The visit included talks with the team at Dumfries' The Stove project (Pic: Submitted)

“The strength of our community is one of Kirkcaldy’s massive assets and we must ensure that our community organisations and the voices of local people are at the heart of change in our town centre.”