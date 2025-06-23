Kirkcaldy funding: new survey to capture people’s views on multi-million £ investment

A new survey has been launched to capture local views on how Kirkcaldy town centre can get the most from the multi-million £ investment pledged last week by the UK Government.

The Lang Toun is one of only three locations in the country to be given priority access to a new £240m Growth Mission Fund, and expectations are high that it will open the door to the single biggest investment the town has seen.

Details of how much Kirkcaldy will get - the money is available up to 2029-30 - will depend heavily on the ambitious plan it can present to create the transformative change desperately needed across our town centre.

Work on that has started, with Fife Council playing a lead role, but there is also a strong desire to capture the views and aspirations of local people and key groups.

Melanie Ward MP, who played a key role in securing the Government commitment for funding, has launched a new survey on her website to share ideas - and put them in front of the people writing the blueprint. It will be followed by local events as the work gets fully underway where views can be shared in person.

Ms Ward said of the funding: “This is a great opportunity to start making positive changes, and I want to hear your ideas to help shape what happens next. This is hopefully just the first phase in a wider, long-term renewal for Kirkcaldy. The budget isn’t unlimited and it will take time. It matters to me that local voices are heard right from the start.

“While the funding I secured for Kirkcaldy is coming from the UK Government, the final plan which sets out how it will be spent will be produced by Fife Council. I want to ensure that residents’ voices are heard by the Council in this process.”

The survey asks people what they are most proud of about Kirkcaldy, how often they visit the town centre and how it rates today in comparison with the past - and their priorities for investment.

Key options include more leisure and hospitality facilities, demolition of derelict buildings to snake way for modern facilities, and an attractive waterfront.

The MP also wants to hear from people on how the town centre can be made to be more welcoming, what is missing from it and the seafront, and what small changes can make the biggest difference? The survey can be accessed at https://melanieward.org/renew/

Meanwhile, councillors have also welcomed the town’s priority access to the funding pot.

At last week’s full council meeting, Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy area committee said: “The fact Kirkcaldy was mentioned as one of only three priority areas very welcome - we are in right conversations in the right room. This provides an opportunity for a step change.”

Council leader, Councillor David Ross, said the news gave the local authority the foundations for its strategy going forward.

He added: “This makes the prospect of funding makes things much more tangible. It is unclear how much or how it will be distributed, but it is extremely encouraging, and we are already in discussion with Government officials and actively working on what will be required in terms of a business case.

“There will be, I hope, substantial funding flowing from this commitment.”