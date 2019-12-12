Kirkcaldy funeral director donates over 100 gifts for kids

A Kirkcaldy funeral director has collected over 100 gifts and selection boxes for local causes and charities in the town.

Ian Johnston, owner of Ian Johnston Funeral directors on St Clair Street has been collecting gifts for children in the Langtoun.

This is the third year that the local businessman has been helping the worst-affected by rising levels of poverty in the Kirkcaldy area.

Ian, who has been recently named as one of the top three funeral directors in Fife said: “I want to help the community and to help children who are less fortunate than others.

“When I opened up my business in St Clair Street I realised how many people in the community need help.

“Since starting my Christmas appeals, they have been getting bigger every year.

“I think that more and more people are aware that not everyone is as privileged as they may be.

“It’s unbelievable what some people are donating.

“It’s not only parents who are struggling – kids are too.

“They face a lot of peer preasure.

“I struggled as a child. We didn’t have a lot when my kids were growing up, and although I worked hard we didn’t have any excess money for extra things.

“I know what it is like, and want to give something back.”

This year, as well as collecting gifts and selection boxes, Ian and his team are supporting the Gallatown Gala and Community Group and the charity Nourish, a family support group for people with additional needs.

Lynne Scott, centre manager at Nourish said: “Ian and his team’s support means so much to us.

“We started our toy appeal hoping to provide a nice Christmas celebration for our families and to be able to give the children a gift.

“Throughout November and December we have seen more and more how much our families are struggling.

“We have started food projects and free sanitary products.

“Now with our toy appeal and with the donations from Ian and his team we can now really give our families that are struggling some help through the Christmas period.”