Kirkcaldy funeral director launches annual Christmas appeal to help vulnerable families

Ian and Jan Johnston, owners of Ian Johnston Funeral directors on St Clair Street are staging the appeal for the fifth year running in a bid to bring some festive cheer to vulnerable families.

Donations will be split between Nourish Support Centre and Gallatown Gala Community Group.

And the business hopes local people will rally round to make it the best yet.

Ian and Jan Johnston with Lynne Scott from Nourish with donations from a previous year.

Ian said: "We aren’t putting a target on our appeal as we just try to get as many donations possible to help as many people as we can.

"We’re already extremely humbled by the amount that has been donated - and we’ve just started!”

Ian and Jan, who have been ranked as one of the best funeral directors in the Kingdom, are dedicated to helping others who are struggling as they themselves have faced hardship in the past.

"I struggled as a child,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot when my kids were growing up, and although I worked hard we didn’t have any excess money for extra things.

“We know what it is like, and want to give something back.”

The couple thought that last year would have been tough to get donations due to the pandemic, but were overwhelmed by the generosity of people across Kirkcaldy.

“Last year was our best one yet, and we were amazed by the amount donated – people really came through for us.

"We’ve been talking to a lot of charities that deliver food parcels and they’re reporting back to us that a lot of people are needing help this year – there are so many people who have lost their jobs when the pandemic hit.

"These really are crazy times.”

Ian adds that even the smallest donation can make a huge difference to a family.

The appeal is also accepting donations of toys suitable for ages 0-15.

He continued. “Even if it is just a selection box or a small toy can really bring some festive cheer to a family this Christmas.”

Donations can be made to the business’ base in St Clair Street.

