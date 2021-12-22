Ian and Jan Johnston, owners of Ian Johnston Funeral directors on St Clair Street completed their appeal this week for the fifth year running.

Countless toys and gifts were donated ,and over £1100 was raised to be split between Nourish Support Centre and Gallatown Gala Community Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Johnston and Ally Caldicott from Ian Johnston Funeral Directors.

Ian said: “Our appeal this year has been absolutely amazing.

"We have been rushed off our feet organising everything, but it has all been worth it to make sure kids in Kirkcaldy will wake up on Christmas morning with presents to open.

"We were kindly donated £1100 with the Kirkcaldy Kestrels ice hockey team giving us £630 to be put towards presents and food for families.

“We can’t thank the people who donated enough - they have really brought some festive cheer to people who really need it.”

Ian said that as this year’s appeal was so successful, he is looking to expand it in 2022.

“Because of the awesome support we have had this year, we are looking to add another local charity to help next year,” he said.

Mr Johnston added: "Words can’t describe how happy we are, and we are all truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the people who have donated.

"Everyone has come through for us and the vulnerable families that we support, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.