Kirkcaldy Galleries digs into archives for centenary ‘big birthday bash’

Kirkcaldy Galleries will mark its centenary with a big birthday bash this weekend.

It takes place on Saturday (June 28) from 11:00 to 3:00pm – and everyone’s invited!

There will be a whole host of activities taking place, from live music and performances to clown balloon fun and face-painting as well as craft sessions, a heritage trail and lots more surprises. Entry to the event is free and there will be children’s party bags and centenary birthday cakes available in the café.

There is also a much more solemn and poignant element to the weekend, reflecting the galleries’ origin as part of the town’s war memorial.

Bud, Poppy Scotland’s mobile museum of reflection and hope, will be in the car park on Saturday while over June 27-29, the Royal British Legion Scotland will mark the memorial’s centenary by reading out of the names of all 1500 men and women who lost their lives in wars and are remembered on the memorial.

The new ‘Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries’ exhibition opens on Saturday, and it uncovers the building’s tragic link to the Great War as well as celebrating 100 years of its collections and the people who shaped them.

From the very first painting – The Bullring by Arthur Melville – donated by Sir John Nairn, whose generosity made the building of Kirkcaldy Galleries possible, to works by Samuel Peploe and Jack Vettriano, there will be something to suit all tastes.

There will also be the chance to see the iconic diver’s helmet, a favourite with many visitors over the years, as well as a table and chair made from coal.

A hand-stitched colourful centenary banner made by volunteers from the Sewing Circle will be on show in Café Wemyss.

Lovers of pottery can browse the display marking the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Griselda Hill Pottery in Ceres which produces the world-famous Wemyss Ware pottery including the iconic cats and pigs.

Visitors can also pop into the library to find out about their selection of 100 noteworthy books from the last century – one for each year of the Galleries’ life – defined as “books that caused a stir, got people talking and came to define their time”.

While there, they can also peruse the display of centenary-themed needlework from members of the Galleries’ Cast On group displayed on the pillars at the entrance to the library.

Heather Stuart, chief executive of OnFife, said: “All of our wonderful staff have worked very hard to make it a 100th anniversary year to be proud of, from our birthday bash launch to the Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries exhibition and other events coming up. We’d love as many people as possible to come along to enjoy the party on Saturday, kick-off the celebrations and help us make history.”

> The Galleries car park will be closed on Saturday, although accessible spaces will still be available. There is free parking at the nearby railway station car park.