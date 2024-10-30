Kirkcaldy Galleries funding to tell stories of LGBT+ community in centenary year

OnFife has secured just under £11,500 of funding to develop engagement work with LGBT+ communities in Kirkcaldy.

The money has come from the Museums Galleries Scotland's Small Grant and will help mark the centenary of Kirkcaldy Galleries and War Memorial next year by working with a range of organisations, community groups and stakeholders, including LGBT+ organisation The Hive, to re-interpret the collections and tell stories from the perspective of those who have previously been under-represented in the museum.

Chris McLean, head of cultural heritage and wellbeing said: "We want to tackle the lower level of trust within the LGBT+ community to mainstream participation in arts, culture and heritage and to build on the existing relationship OnFife has with The Hive and other groups through events such as Fife Pride.

"The project will be very much shaped by LGBT+ young people but we are hoping it will include co-created displays and responses to the collections in store and on display at Kirkcaldy Galleries, opportunities to add to the collections and to find new stories and voices to interpret the collections."

Kirkcaldy Galleries marks its centenary in 2025 (Pic: OnFife)

Lindsey Williamson, director of The Hive/Love & Harmony, based iN Whytescauseway, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be collaborating on such an exciting LGBTQIA+ project. Thanks to funding from Museum Galleries Scotland, we are looking forward to building a strong relationship between our community and the museum. We want everyone to feel safe and affirmed whilst accessing the wonderful services available and through this arts, culture and heritage project we can help our youths to have their voices heard through creativity”