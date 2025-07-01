Kirkcaldy Galleries: party atmosphere as 1000 flock to centenary celebrations

More than 1000 people joined in the celebrations to mark Kirkcaldy Galleries’ centenary.

The building was a hive of activity throughout the day and had a real party atmosphere.

Children enjoyed balloon modelling fun courtesy of Cobblers the Clown, who was kept busy making swords, dogs, kangaroos, parrots and flowers, while they could also have their faces painted, enjoy fun games, badge-making and colouring - as well as a visit from a dinosaur!

The adults were also well catered for with music from Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, the Songburds choir from Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society and a mixed programme of songs from over the years from OnFife’s own Niamh Logie, who was dressed in an old female British Army uniform for the occasion, and her fellow member of Lochgelly and District Amateur Musical Association, Niall King. There was also entertainment from Kirkcaldy Dance group.

The day also marked the opening of a new exhibition, A Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries, which features some of the favourite paintings, sculptures and artefacts from the Fife Collections, including the very first painting gifted to the gallery, a table and chair made from coal and an old diver’s helmet.

There was also a selection of OnFife’s acclaimed collection of paintings by Samuel J Peploe and William McTaggart as well as the home-grown talents of Jack Vettriano and Susan McGill.

The Galleries were built as part of town’s War Memorial, and Bud, Poppy Scotland’s mobile museum of reflection and hope, welcomed visitors in the car park.

The Royal British Legion Scotland marked the centenary with events including reading out the names of all 1500 men and women on the memorial, which has been covered in thousands of poppies knitted and crocheted by members of the public and from many of the town’s organisations, including the Cast-On group which meets in the Galleries.

Jane Freel, Curator with OnFife, said: “The Big Birthday Bash was a great success and marks a tremendous start to our centenary celebrations. We were delighted to welcome over 1,000 people, many of whom were new faces and who we hope will become regular visitors. We’ve already received lots of very positive feedback and hopefully this will continue throughout the year.”