Pictured inside the refurbished Cafe Wemyss at Kirkcaldy Galleries is: Jacqueline Wishart, Andrew Banks and catering manager Andrew Gernon. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

When Kirkcaldy Galleries reopened after lockdown, visitors were sorry to find a favourite attraction was missing – the popular Café Wemyss.

And so far the public response to its recent return, complete with a new look and new menu – the result of partnerships with Fife suppliers – has been enthusiastic and positive.

The closure because of the coronavirus pandemic provided OnFife with a chance to consider the future direction of the café and how it could enhance the visitor experience by bringing it more in line with what people would expect to find in a venue such as Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Marcus Kenyon, chief operating officer, explained how the local venue has been transformed: “We wanted to raise the bar for the café for the forthcoming Jack Vettriano: The Early Years exhibition, which opens next month and will bring thousands of visitors from near and far,” he said.

“The results in the design include a new colour scheme, inviting couches, wooden block tables and colourful seating.

“For the décor and details such as the crockery and cutlery, we’ve tapped into the building’s Edwardian roots and some of the period exhibits,” Marcus continued. “Where we can, we’re supporting Fife businesses - even the paint for the walls comes from Fife-based Craig & Rose.

“However, this is just the first phase of the redevelopment, which we’ll progress throughout the year and will launch with more fanfare after Jack Vettriano finishes in October.”

Fresh and other produce from local Fife suppliers are also adding an exciting new dimension to the menu at the café.

And visitors are loving the results.

Helen Stevenson, venue manager, said: “We’ve had a great response from our community, with lots of lovely comments about the new-look cafe. And at lunchtime, our team members are enjoying the extra comfort and calories too!

“We’re delighted to be open and look forward to offering a warm Kirkcaldy Galleries welcome to all.”