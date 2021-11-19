Kirkcaldy Galleries to host new face-to-face sessions for people living with dementia

As part of Cultural Connections work funded by Life Changes Trust, OnFife Libraries is delighted to offer local communities dementia-friendly activities.

Because of the pandemic most of this activity has been online, but the team is now able to offer a more pesonal experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions are designed for anyone living with mild to moderate dementia.

The latest offering is two new sessions at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The first takes place on Thursday November 25, between 2:00-3:00pm, will be on local and social history.

The second, on Tuesday December 14 between 2:00-3:00pm, will be a cultural and wellbeing session.

This offers the chance to slow down, relax and find ways to be more mindful and will be a guided session by mindfulness expert Craig Gilbert, using art to help with relaxation and wellbeing.

The sessions are designed for anyone living with mild to moderate dementia so if you know of a family member or friend who you think would benefit, or if you are a carer, please spread the word. Book early to avoid disappointment as each session only caters for eight people at a time.

Samantha MacDougall, OnFife Libraries’ service development officer, said: “We are super excited to be offering these sessions and really look forward to seeing people in person for a much needed face-to-face catch up.”

To find out more about these monthly sessions and to book your place, call: 01592 583206, or email: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.