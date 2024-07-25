Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers from Growing Kirkcaldy are busy preparing for a visit from judges in this year’s Beautiful Scotland competition.

The group are looking forward to welcoming the judges to the Lang Toun next week to show off their hard work.

The volunteers have spent the last 12 months working in the town centre area, adding floral colour at many points.

When they are in town, the competition’s judges will be assessing the group’s efforts based on Beautiful Scotland’s three pillars – horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

The team of Growing Kirkcaldy volunteers have been working hard ahead of this year's Beautiful Scotland competition. (Pic: submitted)

Beautiful Scotland is run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and is part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom campaign.

Kirkcaldy has earned recognition in previous annual competitions, and fingers are crossed for more when the judges visit on August 1.

When they last entered in 2022, they received a Gold award and the volunteers have once again focused on the town centre area creating a green corridor which runs from Kirkcaldy train station down to the waterfront.

However following the visit, the community group will have to wait until Monday, September 9 to find out what the judges think, when the annual Beautiful Scotland celebration event will take place in Aberdeen.

The volunteers are busy weeding, cleaning and tidying the areas around the town centre ahead of the judges' visit next week. (Pic: submitted)

Juliette Camburn, Senior Officer, Community Initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “This time of the year is so exciting as our volunteer judges prepare to visit our wonderful family of groups all over the country.

“Every year we are blown away by the dedication, passion and determination of our groups to improve their local environment, not only for themselves and the people who live there but for visitors from across the world and for our wildlife too.