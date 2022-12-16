This is the third year Ken Lonsdale (85) has put on the spectacular light show as a way to give something back to the charity after it supported his wife Janice before she sadly passed away.

This year’s particularly cold weather means donations have been slower than last year, when Ken raised £400, but he is still keen to keep the display running. The lights are turned on every day at about 3.30pm, and Ken has even added to the already impressive display.

He said: “There are more than there was last year – there have been additions to the whole display.

Ken Lonsdale at the front of his house showing his light show. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“For two or three days there, we had so much cold and frost that there weren't many people coming around. So far I have £100, but I’d like to get a bit more.”

No stranger to raising cash for worthy causes, Ken, who is also an expert gardener, also sells plants in the summer in order to support charity.

He said: “I always like to put a donation in the pot, but I never think that I put enough in, so that’s why I put on the light show to try to raise a little bit extra.

"I never ask for payment from people to see the lights or for my plants. I just ask them to leave a donation no matter how small it may be as every little bit helps.”

Last year, Ken told us why he gives all of the donations he receives to the terminal illness charity.

"My wife Janice passed away two years ago – we were married for 55 years, she was my soulmate.

"In my head I have a debt to Marie Curie that I can never repay, so with my light show and plants I’m hoping to fill the donation pot a little bit more.”

Visitors to Ken’s display in Falkland View can leave a donation in a box he has left on his wall.

"I leave it through the day and take it in at night.