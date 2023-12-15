Kirkcaldy grandad’s Christmas lightshow for soulmate wife in charity fundraiser
Ken Lonsdale (86) has put on the Christmas light show for each of the last four years, with this year's decorations being the biggest yet. According to Ken, there are around 60% more lights than previous years.
Ken said: “I've added loads and loads to it – and that's it perfect. Believe me, it is a sight.”
He puts on the festive display in aid of Marie Curie. Ken lost his wife, Janice, to breast cancer and says the charity provided him with support when he most needed it.
He said: “Every year I give a donation to Marie Curie. I’ve got a box outside at the front and back of my house, and every year I get lots of money for the charity.”
Last year, Ken raised £500 for the charity and hopes to better that this year. The lights go on at 4.00pm every day and people are encouraged to leave cash in the boxes. Ken and Janice were married for 55 years until she passed away four years ago. He described her as his “soulmate”.
Donation boxes are placed at his home in the town’s Falkland View, with the money collected each night – but people donate as they pass. Ken said people are also leaving donations while the lights are off.
“I've also gone out in the morning and people have left money on the pillar,” he added.