Planet Foodie said in a Facebook post that it couldn’t continue in the face of rising energy bills, the cost of living crisis and reduced footfall to its familiar pink fronted shop.

The grocery store is set to run on reduced hours next month while also doing deliveries, and the sisters behind it, Paulina and Wiktoria Plota, are keen to keep the brand they have established since opening in the town centre in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planet Foodie was originally launched as Planet Organica, and brought fresh organic food and vegan and gluten free items to the High Street along with a take-away service.

Planet Foodie - co-owner Wiktoria, co-owner Paulina Plota & Martyna (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In February, it created a TikTok video promoting the town’s many independent shops in the wake of the closure of New Look and Superdrug in a bid to encourage people to take a fresh look at the High Street traders.

Announcing its decision to close, the owners thanked customers and businesses for the welcome they received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to say a big thank you to every single one of you that supported us in the past year,”they said.

“The support that we got from the very beginning from neighbouring local businesses was incredible and we think we made friends for life.”

Paulina and Wiktoria also stressed closure didn’t mark the end of the road.

“As many of you know we were struggling with the current electricity hikes for weeks. On top of that the living crisis and reduced footfall weren’t helping at all, so we have taken the decision to close our pink shop. The shop will still run on reduced hours the whole April and full hours for our deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is not the end. We have created a great brand and we know you love our take-away so we will do everything to keep the food side of our business. The unit we are in at the moment is simply too big for our plans and the cost to keep it running is just impossible with what we are doing.

“We won’t be getting any new stock in at the moment so if you’d like anything from the shop come and visit us for the last time.”

And the owners signed off: “We love you all and please remember to support our local businesses- it is a very tough time for all of us at the moment.

“We still believe in Kirkcaldy, and the High Street. There are still a lot of independent business which are great. We will miss all of our costumers and amazing neighbours and hopefully one day we will be back with a takeaway that people love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was support from fellow town centre businesses.

My Home Tools posted: “We wish you all the best as you continue to navigate these challenging times and look forward to hearing more updates soon. Keep up the great work!”

Jake’s Street Food said: “hopefully prices will start dropping down shortly to allow you to start again, good luck for the future.”