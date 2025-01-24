Kirkcaldy group one of only three Scottish groups in UK wide Britain In Bloom final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkcaldy community group is representing Scotland in the 2025 Britain in Bloom final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growing Kirkcaldy is one of three Scottish groups which have made it to the Royal Horticultural Society’s UK-wide final. It is shortlisted in the ‘town centres’ and city category.

Kirkcaldy is joined in the final by Aberdeen Communities Together and Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team in a 45-strong line-up bidding to land the titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing Kirkcaldy is the only Scottish group in its category, and will be visited by the Britain in Bloom judges between July 28 and 15 August, with the awards ceremony set for October. The organisation won the town centre and city centre award as well as receiving a gold certificate at the 2024 Beautiful Scotland Awards. It was also runner up in two categories - community horticulture and the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society award, alongside Fife Council.

Growing Kirkcaldy is one of three Scottish groups in the finals (Pic: Submitted)

Growing Kirkcaldy’s Alice Soper said: “We are delighted to have been invited to take part in Britain in Bloom! It is a terrific boost for everyone involved, including Growing Kirkcaldy and partners in the town, including Fife Council.

“On behalf of all involved I must thank Keep Scotland Beautiful for the great support it has given us - over 13 years now, including the ability to network with so many other ‘bloom’ groups across Scotland.”

Juliette Camburn, senior community initiatives officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “As an active member of the Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network, I’m delighted to see Growing Kirkcaldy reach the Britain in Bloom finals and continue this wonderful period of success they are enjoying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to congratulate our other Scottish finalists, commend them on their achievements and wish them the best of luck. All the groups in our network do so much amazing work and these groups fully deserve to be recognised at UK level.” She added: “We’re currently looking for sponsorship to help us continue to support the Network in 2025 and beyond so please get in touch with us to discuss how we can work together to support the groups keeping Scotland beautiful.”