Kirkcaldy groups shortlisted to win as Asda’s green token vote returns

Shoppers at the store in Carberry Road can choose to back Home-Start Kirkcaldy, Pathhead Primary School or Kirkcaldy High School’s supported learning department.

Traditionally, customers used green tokens at check outs to pick their favourite, but that scheme was paused during the pandemic,

Now they can vote online at www.asda.com/green-tokens.

Asda, Kirkcaldy

The one with the most green tokens gets £500, with £200 each to the others.

Voting runs until the end of June.

Jean Ritchie community champion said " We are so excited Green Token Giving is back online and really proud to be able to continually support local charities/good causes in our area."She added: “We are always thrilled when customers chosen good causes benefit from these vital funding boosts and we get to raise awareness of what they do."

