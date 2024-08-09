Kirkcaldy Guardians: Bill Mason - 'I love Kirkcaldy, it has everything I’ve ever wanted'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you chat to Bill Mason, you’re in the company of a gentleman.

Born in Roomlin Gardens, Bill was raised on the cusp of the Gallatown, Sinclairtown, Dysart and Pathhead.

He’s frank when he talks of his childhood, “It was miserable. Father deserted when I was three years old. It was my mum and four siblings, and mum became an alcoholic and at times there was no money,” Bill shares, “other families fed me sometimes.”

After working briefly as an apprentice in Greig’s Linen factory. Bill joined the territorial Black Watch on Hunter Street, then the Regular Army providing longer term salvation.

Bill Mason from British Legion at the remembrance bench at Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“It was my way out of difficulties,” he says, “many soldiers come from dysfunctional backgrounds. You get discipline, accommodation, structure, and a guaranteed income. For me, it was the right thing.”

Serving in Germany, Northern Ireland and Iceland Bill returned home in 1978 to help nurse his mum who passed away after a short illness. In 1979, Bill married Anne, who he met as a 14-year-old milk boy at the Co-op, where she was a cashier, and they have two children, Kirsty and Liam.

In 1978 he joined the Scottish Ambulance Service, training as a paramedic, going on to become the first in Scotland.

“It was big stuff,” Bill says, “being this young guy from Kirkcaldy,”.

Bill Mason, chair of the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He continued to experience firsts with the introduction of defibrillators, Air Ambulance, the trauma shock team in Glasgow, and cardiac care in Tayside, Dundee, Perth area. At 29, Bill returned to Fife as divisional commander for operations, introducing diversity with more women and minority groups in frontline roles.

“That’s what I’m proud of, breaking down barriers, it’s now almost fifty-fifty men and women,”.

In 1999, Bill left Fife, moving to become head of accident and emergency services in Ayrshire and then to Edinburgh planning for the millennium, overseeing the state opening of the Scottish Parliament, and the Hogmanay and the Tattoo events.

“I was at Lockerbie, Bill says, “Ann saw me leave the house and not come home for four days,”. These things stay with me.”

His last role oversaw the service performance and reporting to the Scottish Government, setting service standards for the service he helped begin.

Retiring at 54, after 35 years’ service, Bill says “I had paramedic burnout and stepped back,”. Alas, this did not last long. In 2020 he returned to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bill credits his lived experience to “pay back to children who are neglected” as a member of the Children’s Panel and Fife Council Prisoner’s Visitors Committee, advocating for prisoners and staff.

“Unfortunately, the children I saw at the Children’s Panel I later saw in prison,” he says sadly.

A member of the British Legion since 1978, Bill is now Kirkcaldy branch chairman. “I enjoy the work, being an ex-soldier, remembrance means a lot. A lot of veterans are lost and can’t get jobs. It can be tough, and we offer befriending and support,”.

“Remembrance Day is the tip of the iceberg,” Bill says, “we attend funerals of ex-service personnel, provide comradeship and welfare support locally”.

Asked how the Kirkcaldy community can help, “we need volunteers. it’s about supporting the services. We take all sorts before we help all sorts.” Bill, now 67, concludes, “I love Kirkcaldy, it has everything I’ve ever wanted. No matter where I’ve been, I’ve always come back home,”.

As we part ways, I think about the wee bairn and the tall, compassionate gentleman he became gifting the Kirkcaldy community with his experience and time and I feel a wealth of gratitude he is one of us.

You can contact the British Legion Kirkcaldy branch at [email protected]