Kirkcaldy Guardians: Judith Kerr - look around, and see what you can do for our town

At Kirkcaldy High School, I was the quiet one. This shy teenager is a lifetime away from my loquacious adult self. I know who helped. My guidance teacher was Mrs Judith Kerr and chatting over hot chocolate feels like a full circle moment.

Born in Octavia Street, Judith describes Kirkcaldy as “a wonderful place to live,” and remembers being in 1E with pupils with an IQ over 130, feeling excluded and wanting to be part of the school community. Aged 17, studying maths at university she recalls “getting fed up with the ‘rat race’ of people who nicked solutions”. This frustration led to purpose; “I am a people person and I want to teach”.

Judith’s career as a teacher started at Glenrothes High School in 1975, moving to Balwearie High School in 1982 and settling at KHS in 1989. Promoted to depute in 1995 and retiring in 2012. Judith speaks passionately about equal opportunity.

“Kids having to miss out on so many opportunities, having to give up music instruction because the family can’t afford it. You want to support,” and her admiration for teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harry & Judith Kerr. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Now retired, Judith continued to serve KHS by driving a minibus or invigilating exams. In 2000, she helped form Friends of Kirkcaldy High School, offering mentoring “former pupils are an untapped resource,” and fundraising, “today we’re going to the cash and carry for the race night,” Judith says.

This commitment to offer a helping hand is a shared endeavour with, Harry, her husband of 48 years. Judith is secretary of Growing Kirkcaldy, secretary for Clued Up, co-ordinator of Music in Kirkcaldy, a talking shop for local music groups and re-using her percussion lessons from KHS by playing with Dysart Colliery Silver Band - ‘I’ve been an office bearer every year of my life since I was 12.”

Harry, who was first associated with Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society at just eight years old, is treasurer of Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries and chief steward for Fife Festival of Music. “Kirkcaldy has given me a life showing me a sense of community which drives me to do all I can to make things better for locals,” he said.

As part of Growing Kirkcaldy, utilising new planting donated by the community, both have developed a strong relationship with Fife Council’s grounds maintenance team. Thanks to other groups this has led to awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful and Britain in Bloom including gold medals in 2022.

Judith said that everyone can help look after the town, many taking bags with them on a walk picking up rubbish or weeds. The council has limited resources, so help is welcomed. Judith smiles as she recalls a former pupil saying, ‘what a difference it makes to see the colour and it is important for people like me’. “This is why we are doing it”.

A supporter of word of mouth, Judith’s keen to help spread the word where needed, “we have to know about the need before we find the way,”. With an offer to locals, “look around you and see what you can do. If there are things you want to do to improve our town, contact me. We’ll try to find a way to help you do it,”.