The class, which will cost participants £5, is being held in the town’s Strength Lab CrossFit gym in Randolph Industrial Estate from 7:30-8:15pm. on Friday, March 25.

Participants will also be able to take part in a raffle, with the winner bagging a six month membership at the popular gym.

The group is holding its next official fundraiser next Friday, (from left to right) Hayley Stevenson, Faith Thomson, Louise Mills, and Stacy Young. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The fundraiser for Prestonfield Park - affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’ due to its rusted play equipment - is the second event organised by Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson, in an effort to bring the park into the 21st century.

The mums have been tirelessly campaigning to update the park since last November and are well on their way to realise their dreams of providing a suitable and inclusive park for kids in the area.

Louise Mills, the group’s chairman, said: “Our first official fundraiser was a huge success and we’re hoping to keep this going with another fundraiser at the end of next week.

"The ball is well and truly rolling and we are currently looking into different avenues of funding which will enable us to hopefully start construction by the end of this year.

“Strength Lab Crossfit have very kindly said that they would host the fundraising event and also, much to our surprise, is giving away a six month membership to the gym as a raffle prize.”

Louise went on to say that as well as a raffle, there will be various stalls on the night for people to pick up a late Mother’s Day gift.

"There will be stalls selling some lovely gift items if anyone wants to pick up a late present for their mum,” she said. “There will be Body Shop, luxurious wax melts, arts and crafts, and hopefully an artisan bakers for some delicious treats.”

Louise added: “The fundraising group has had recent meetings with Fife Council and Fife Environment Trust to discuss the progression of our efforts, and we can reassure our supporters that we are on track to bring this amazing new park to Kirkcaldy.”

For further information, please visit: Prestonfield Play Park Group Updates.

