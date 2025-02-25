A popular gym in Kirkcaldy has received the keys to its new premises as part of the £15m transformation of Templehall.

It comes after two months of planning and six weeks of hard work to refit what was the old learning annexe of the former Argos Centre.

This week, Templehall Community Gym received the keys to their new premises from Councillor Linda Erskine, communities and leisure spokesperson, and Martin Cooper, construction Director with BAM Construction Ltd - the company leading the redevelopment work..

Yvonne Courtnage, Templehall Gym Secretary, added: “Following years of discussions, we did think that it was going to be the end for us.

“We would really like to thank the staff who have found a solution and to BAM for their continued support in seeing out this vision. It is definitely not the end for us, but just a new beginning.”

The gym - hailed as an institution in the area - will continue to operate independently and be truly community led. It is working alongside Fife Voluntary Action to strengthen its governance, and it will hopefully be able to lease the newly refurbished space, within the former learning centre, from the local authority.

Councillor Erskine said: “We’re thrilled to handover the keys to Yvonne from the new Templehall Community Gym, generously fitted out by BAM Construction Ltd as part of the plans to reshape the local area.

“Templehall Gym is a long-established facility, and I’m pleased it will continue to provide a much-enjoyed space for residents to take part in physical activity and promote overall well-being. We’re grateful to BAM Construction who have done an excellent job fitting out the new gym, ensuring it meets the highest standards.

“This project is testament to the power of what can be achieved when we all work together. I’d like to thank everyone who has made this possible."

Martin Cooper, Construction Director with BAM said: “We were delighted to be involved in this community wealth building project. This was key to unlocking the masterplan for the new Templehall Community Hub.”

The gym is aiming to open its membership to more people once it is settled in. Anyone interested should email