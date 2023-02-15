Members of Kirkcaldy Gymnastics Club raised almost £1200 to be shared between two charities - CHAS and Paige's Musical Butterflies.

The club raised a total of £1192.58 from their efforts and were delighted to be able to present cheques for £596.29 to their two chosen charities – Paige’s Musical Butterflies and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The charity obstacle course takes place in November each year and all KGC gymnasts are challenged to run, balance, climb, swing and vault their way to victory, by completing the challenge to the best of their ability and in the quickest time.

Lynsey Stobie, community fundraiser for CHAS and Tracey, Denise and Amanda from Paige’s Musical Butterflies visited a recent training session to learn more from the gymnasts about how the money was raised and to thank them in person. They also shared with them some of the important things the charities would be able to do with the money raised to help children living with cancer and other life limiting conditions, as well as their families.

Lorraine Thomson, KGC head coach, said: “We are extremely proud of all the gymnasts for choosing two such deserving charities and raising such an amazing amount of money. Thank you to all friends and family for their support in making the sponsored obstacle course such a success. It was lovely to meet Lynsey, Tracey, Denise and Amanda in person and everyone at KGC wishes them all the best with their continued fundraising efforts.”

CHAS offers a full family support service for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up in memory of local teenager Paige Dougall who lost her battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma last year. It offers music therapy and lessons to young people battling cancer.

