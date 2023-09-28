Kirkcaldy hair salon owner's new venture to help next generation in industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirsty Westwater, who runs Perfection Hairdressing on Rosslyn Street, has launched the new Perfection Hive which will see her provide education to fellow salon owners, both on business and practical topics.

She started hairdressing at just age 13 and now has 22 years of experience under her belt, including the last 11 years running her own salon. Kirsty hopes to be able to pass on the knowledge she’s gained over those years to those looking to take their business to the next level.

She explained: “In those 11 years, it’s not always been an easy ride and there have been a lot of hurdles. I want to help other salon owners get over their hurdles a lot easier and have a better breakdown of how to run their business a bit more successfully”.

Kirsty Westwater has launched the Perfection Hive Education and Support which will see her teach both practical and business skills to salon owners (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

She said the desire to help others comes from a wish that the help had been there during her early years.

She added: “As most business owners tend to get themselves into a business because they learn a skill and they become very, very good at it.

“And then they think well the natural progression would be to open your own business but their skills sometimes aren’t in management and they find that they run their businesses and make lots of mistakes”.

Kirsty said that while owners can learn on the job, she wants to help them have a more enjoyable experience running their business.

She said: “I'm wanting to basically help people make less mistakes and enjoy running their business. Make it more profitable and give them some more time back”.

Kirsty also hopes to use her experience and contacts, gained while working for a leading education firm, to take her education on the road. Whilst the bulk of classes will take place in Kirkcaldy, she already has a string of UK wide workshops and classes scheduled.