Helen Anderson, owner of Pier 88 in Kirkcaldy, headed to Glasgow to look after the star as she kicked off her ‘Audience With Priscilla’ UK tour.

And, she was also able to catch up with old school friend, broadcaster Edith Bowman, who hosted the show.

Helen spent the day with her VIP client whose career includes films such as Naked Gun, TV show Dallas, and co-founder of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that turned Graceland into one of the top tourist attractions in the USA.

Helen Anderson with Priscilla Presley and Edith Bowman

Helen said: “It was a fabulous day. Priscilla was lovely, and her whole team were fantastic - they invited me to stay and watch the show, so I was on hand to tend to her hair in between sound checks as well.

“It was also great to catch up with Edith.”

The show gave fans an insight into the star’s life and marriage to with Elvis Presley as well as her own career.

“There was a lot of unseen footage with Elvis in their younger days, and it was great to hear about her life story,” added Helen. Who has worked with a number of high profile celebrities in a career that has taken her around the globe.