Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022: Entries open and volunteers wanted for popular event

Organisers are hoping this year’s half marathon will be bigger and better than ever after the pandemic forced the shelving of the event in 2020 and 2021.

Entries for Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 and 10K Trail Race – due to take place over August 27 and 28 – opened on Friday with both events already filling up, following great support from local running groups in and around Kirkcaldy, neighbouring towns and further afield.

The trail race will take place on Saturday, August 27 at 2.00pm after the Parkrun at 9.30am and the half marathon is happening on Sunday, August 27 with the starter pistol being fired at 10.00am.

The trail race will take runners from Beveridge Park into nearby Raith Estate and back again. It will be limited to 200 competitors who will be picked for the event via a ballot.

The half marathon will follow the same route as it did in 2019 – from Beveridge Park, up Oriel Road, round by Sainsbury's and along to Dunnikier Park, round Michelston Industrial Estate, down to Dysart, through the harbour and Ravenscraig Park, down on to the prom and then back into Beveridge Park.

The event in 2019 was a huge success with 1,200 signing up to take part and 1000 people turning up on the day to pound the streets of Kirkcaldy.

Dave Morton, race director, said they are very excited about this year’s half marathon: “We had such a blockbuster of an event back in 2019 but no-one could've foreseen what was to unfold in 2020,” he said.

Runners taking part in the Kirkcaldy Half Marathon in 2019 at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy. Pic: George McLuskie

“It has been a very tough time for everyone since then, coping with the rise and fall of infections, deaths and restrictions... everyone was pretty worn out after that, so to be getting back to some sort of normality is really good for everyone, not just us runners and volunteers.

"Since entries opened, both events are filling up nicely. The trail race will be limited to 200 competitors who will be selected via a ballot. There was a lot of interest in the 10k trail race last year as it was the only race on offer due to Covid, but we feel we have a good choice this year with having the two races on offer - the shorter trail race and the longer predominantly road race.”

Dave explained they will shortly be looking for volunteers to help out again on the day.

He continued: “Quite simply the event couldn't take place without our volunteer marshals. We were lucky enough to get enough people to cover us for the first event (over 200) but a lot has changed since then and we will have to start our recruitment drive all over again.

Dave Morton, race director.

"Because of the size of the event this year - the 10k trail race on the Saturday, the main event half marathon on the Sunday, the event village at the start and finish in Beveridge Park and a family fun run, we have had to divide the main committee into sub-committees handling each area.

"I personally head up the half marathon sub-committee with SCIO chairman Allan Harley and we have fellow members Jim Dunstan and Jill Hogg heading up the volunteer sub-committee.

"Susie Harley and Fiona Thornton head up the event village sub-committee and Neil McLeary is in charge of the 10k trail race.

“We will shortly be looking for volunteers to sign up to help us all and this was such a rewarding part of the event in 2019. Many of our volunteers are runners but the vast majority are not, they are just kind and positive people looking to be a part of something good.

"They take pride in their community and being part of such a positive thing for the town and Fife in general. If anyone is reading this and would like to volunteer, please email [email protected] and Jim or Jill will get back to you.”

Dave said the 2019 event helped to put the town on the map: “The aim was to showcase the town in all its glory and put Kirkcaldy on the map with regards to high quality running events but also - a nice place to visit.

"'Build it and they shall come' as the saying goes and they certainly did,” he said.

"We hope to build on the success on the 2019 event as far as the running goes but also what the town has to offer.

"The race was instigated by councillor Alistair Cameron and with the backing of his fellow councillors and many members of Fife Council including Julie Dickson (community support manager) we were able to put on such a great event.

"They have plans already in motion with Robert Main at the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association to develop ties with our twin-town Ingolstadt in Germany incorporating food, music and tourism!”

Dave revealed where idea for having the town’s own half marathon came from: “The race was actually instigated by a foreign visitor who could not believe that a town the size and (with his words) the beauty of Kirkcaldy (the parks and beaches especially) did not have a half marathon.

"One thing led to another and we managed to create and execute an event that we believe the whole town (and hopefully Fife as a whole) can be proud of.

"We certainly hope it will continue for many years,” he added.

The town’s first half marathon in 2019 was a huge success with 1,200 signing up to take part and 1000 people turning up on the day to pound the streets of Kirkcaldy. Pic: George McLuskie.