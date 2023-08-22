The event features a half marathon, trail race, Prom mile event, and a fun run, and is one of the big days in the sporting calendar. Organisers hope locals will turn out in number to cheer on the runners as they tackle a unique course which takes in all three of the town’s parks - Ravenscraig, Dunnikier and a start/finish point at Beveridge Park.

It has been months in the planning, and the stage is set for a great weekend of competition and fun. The weekend includes a Prom Trail race along the waterfront on Friday, a Trail Race in Dunnikier Park on Saturday, and the half marathon and fun run on Sunday, starting and finishing at Beveridge Park.

In total, over 1000 people will lace up and take part across the 2023 Your Ford Centre Kirkcaldy Running Festival.

The road race is set to take centre stage this weekend (Pics; Fife Photo Agency)

“It’s a major event for the town,” said Councillor Alistair Cameron. “The organisation has gone really smoothly, and everyone is looking forward to the weekend.”

Road signs have been placed around the towns advising motorists of short delays as the main race takes place on Sunday morning, and the organisers have asked people to be patient to allow them to pass safely, and follow the direction of marshals.

The car park at Beveridge Park will be closed this weekend, and spectators are urged not to park on the road leading to Kirkcaldy Golf Club. There is plenty of off-street parking, and spaces available on the waterfront at The Basin or the train station, both a short walk away.

The Prom Trail gets underway at 7:00pm on Friday. The Trail Race, which covers around five miles of Dunnikier Park and woodlands, starts at 1:00pm on Saturday, and the half marathon comes under starter’s orders at 10:00am at Beveridge Park on Sunday, with the fun run getting underway 20 minutes later. Provost Jim Leishman will get the runners on their way.

The half marathon route takes in some of the town’s famous landmarks including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, beautiful coastal path with stunning sea views and historical Dysart before reaching the final few miles along the newly refurbished waterfront.

The race is very much for the community, but it is also a Scottish Athletics’s East District championship event - the first time it has ever been held in the Lang Toun, and the first time it has come to Fife in 23 years. There are numerous vantage points for spectators to cheer on the runners, but in past years Oriel Road, Milton Road and Chapel Level have all proved popular and busy.

There will also be a busy tented village at Beveridge Park with more than 30 stalls, as well as entertainment for spectators and visitors with Checos’ bouncy castle opening up early, and also offering special wristbands for all children who take part in the fun run to then enjoy the attractions.

The organisers have issued a last call for people to volunteer and join the team of race marshals on Sunday - they will endeavour to place you closer to where you live. Contact them via the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival Facebook page.