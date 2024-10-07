Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy venue is working hard to bring people back together after lockdown.

Philp Hall sits at the heart of the Links in the Lang Toun, and is open as a community space every Friday from 10:00am to midday - with an invite to all to drop in. The aim is to re-establish connections which were lost during the pandemic and which, in many cases, have yet to fully return.

The Philp Hall is one of many community hubs which has noticed toe impact, and its volunteers are working hard to bring people back into the community and connect.

Lizzy Halsted, a well-known and much loved member of the local community said: “Each week there are various council services and organisations who attend. We have had welfare support, housing and safer communities in attendance, as well as our local councillors. SAMH has also had representation and we know how much mental health affects everyone, they can offer a safe space to talk.”

Cllr Leslie (third from right) with volunteers at Philp Hall (Pic: submitted)

She urged locals to pop in and say hello - the hall offers free tea, coffee and hot rolls. “Everybody is welcome,” she added. “We also have some really good chat and catch ups on a Friday.” Councillor, Kathleen Leslie, whose ward of Kinghorn, Burntisland and Western Kirkcaldy takes in the Links, backed the call.

She said: “I have been a councillor for over seven years now and the Philp Hall has been such a welcoming space in the heart of the community. It is always good to catch up with folk from both Invertiel and Linktown. As a councillor it means that constituents can have a chat in a very informal space but also tell me if they want a matter addressed with the council or to have a catch up at another time.”

“The staff and volunteers who run hall are fantastic and I do hope that we can reach out to more people within our communities. Everyone in the community is welcome to come along. You can drop by for five minutes or stay for the two hours - it is up to you.”

Philp Hall is named after Robert Philp, one of Kirkcaldy's greatest benefactors.