Kirkcaldy High pupil receives Educate to Lead award from Soroptimist International

Jessica McGregor, from Kirkcaldy High School, was presented with an Educate to Lead Award by the Kirkcaldy branch of Soroptimist International.

The award is given annually by the local club to a senior girl from one of the four Kirkcaldy high schools – on a four year rotation – who has been deemed worthy of such an accolade and chosen by staff from the school.

The 2022 award was presented to Jessica recently after she was Head Girl at the school in 2021/22 and held in high regard amongst staff and her peers.

In nominating Jessica, staff at the school said she has a calm, organised way of working and is always ready to take on additional responsibility.

Last year the teenager was involved in the ‘Our Girl Can’ initiative which saw her working with younger pupils in school and helping them to develop confidence and self esteem through a number of team building activities.

Jessica, who is going on to study pharmacy at the University of Strathclyde, also completed an additional leadership qualification linked to Edinburgh College last year.