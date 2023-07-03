The award is presented annually by the local branch of the club to a senior girl from one of the four secondary schools in the town who has been deemed worthy of such accolade and chosen by staff within the school.

S6 pupil Morgan was nominated for the award after she has grown in confidence this year and has become a valued member of the school’s Pupil Leadership Team. She also achieved a place at the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp last summer, which was an experience that has really had a positive impact on her. She has pushed herself and overcome real challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan is currently awaiting her exam results and hopes to go to college to study mechanical engineering. She found a love of the subject when introduced to it by a teacher when she was in S2 and has never wanted to do anything else.

A spokesperson for the Soroptimists said: “Members of Soroptimist International of Kirkcaldy wish Morgan great success for the future.”