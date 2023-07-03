News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy High pupil receives Educate to Lead award from Soroptimists

Kirkcaldy High School pupil Morgan Cameron has been awarded this year’s Educate to Lead award by Soroptimist International of Kirkcaldy.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 22:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 22:00 BST

The award is presented annually by the local branch of the club to a senior girl from one of the four secondary schools in the town who has been deemed worthy of such accolade and chosen by staff within the school.

S6 pupil Morgan was nominated for the award after she has grown in confidence this year and has become a valued member of the school’s Pupil Leadership Team. She also achieved a place at the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp last summer, which was an experience that has really had a positive impact on her. She has pushed herself and overcome real challenges.

Morgan is currently awaiting her exam results and hopes to go to college to study mechanical engineering. She found a love of the subject when introduced to it by a teacher when she was in S2 and has never wanted to do anything else.

A spokesperson for the Soroptimists said: “Members of Soroptimist International of Kirkcaldy wish Morgan great success for the future.”

Morgan received her certificate from president Sally Tullett of the Kirkcaldy Soroptimist Club.

