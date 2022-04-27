Kirkcaldy High School leavers' special tribute to classmate and friend Paige Dougall

The Class of 2022 at KHS have paid tribute to their classmate and friend Paige Dougall with their leavers mural outside the school library.

The 17-year-old passed away in January have been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2019.

Each year as senior pupils prepare to end their time at KHS, it’s become a tradition that the year group gets to leave its mark on the school in the form of a mural with students adding their names to the finished work.

The Class of 2022 decided to base their design on one which Paige had adopted when she began to raise awareness of Ewing Sarcoma.

The music box and butterfly motif featured in Paige’s music, including I’m Going Through Hell – a chart hit collaboration with former X Factor star Ella Henderson.

The track which earned a spot in the UK Top 40 and the top five in the itunes chart was her personal account of living with cancer.

Paige also recorded with popular Scots vocalist Callum Beattie, who sang at her funeral service.

Derek Allan, KHS Rector, said he was very proud of all the young people who had contributed to the stunning tribute to Paige.

He said: “Paige was a very special young woman who brightened the room and had a passion for music and theatre.

"It’s fitting that this year’s mural is so very special too.

"The 2022 mural is in a very prominent position at the entrance to the school’s library.”

He said that particular credit must go to S6 pupil Gemma Carpenter who did most of the design work, layout and painting.

Mr Allan explained that Callum Beattie had agreed to sing at the school’s prizegiving in June in memory of Paige and he will help her family to present the inaugural Paige Dougall Trophy for Achievement in Musical Theatre.