The list of long-standing names associated with our High Street diminished further this week with the closure of the Chocolate Box.

The small shop in the west end of the High Street has been selling sweets and newspapers for generations. On Wednesday it turned its lights off for the very last time.

The rollcall of familiar names we have lost is probably long enough to span the entire length of the pedestrianised zone. Deep breath … Lawleys, Co-Op, Wimpy, Arnotts, Burger King, Goldbergs, What Everyone Woman Wants, Safeway, Tesco, M&S, Bhs, New Look, Devenhams, Edwin Donaldson, Mentiplay, John Menzies, Next, Brown’s Bazaar, Buchanan Sports Shop, Intersport, Bruce’s Record Shop, Sleeves, Radio Forth shop, Mothercare, Suttie Electrical, Dryesdale, Winski, Sharps, The Pet Shop, Sangs , Currys, Mothercare, HMV, Buchanan Shoe Shop, ABC Cinema, Green Cockatoo, Pancake Place, Kirkcaldy Indoor Market, Wilkies …and many, many more. Too many.

Retailers have always come and gone. Some end with the retirement of their owners, some are swallowed up by bigger chains, and some because the market changes and what was once popular is now unwanted.

British cricketer Tony Lock in a typical old sweet shop in 1961. (Pic: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

I grew up in the days when there was a Chocolate Box on every High Street. Finding one was easy - choosing which quarter of sweets to pick was much, much harder.

And going into a sweetie shop felt different. You scanned the giant containers on the shelves to see which coloured treats jumped out at you, and then hummed and hawed between soor plooms or toffee bonbons.

At secondary school in Edinburgh we bailed to the shops, and used to ask for as quarter of midget gems and could they only give us reds and blacks. Confession time - we only did this so the tea leaf in our gang had time to snaffle some bars of chocolate from the lower shelves.

Sweet shops, however, belong to a lost generation. Traditional newsagents may well be the next. I was in London during the summer and fancied getting a paper to read over a pint. It took visits to four shops - all with ‘newsagent’ above the door - to find one that actually sold them any more.

Every closure sparks a wave of nostalgia and a sense of sadness, but hitting ‘like’ on a Facebook post doesn’t put money in the pocket of the trader, and they won’t heat their homes on the back of the warmth of your memories.

But if we don’t use those shops, we lose them - it’s a simple as that. The closure of the Chocolate Box means the next generation of weans will never know the pleasure of digging into a wee paper poke to pull out a sweetie or two. Will they care? Probably not.

Progress may be inevitable but it can still be painful at times. The shop was also cash-only, arguably the only one left in the High Street. The pennies which once jingled in your pocket are also being silenced, slowly and steadily.

The loss of the Chocolate Box should perhaps make us pause and think - can I do more to support High Street traders? Without trade, no business can survive. Trends will come and go, the names above the doors will change, but one person still has the ability to make a difference, however small. You.