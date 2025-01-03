Kirkcaldy High Street shop boarded up for over 30 years goes to auction
The former Mountainlines shop in the east end High Street is one of the area’s worst eyesores. It is being put before bidders at the end of January, by SDL Property Auctions. The building at 281-285 High Street is up for sale along with the plot of land behind it which is It is up for sale at 8-10 Hill Place wioth a guide price of between £60-70,000. Details are here.
The empty shop comes with flats above it which have also not been occupied for many years.
SDL said that the land on Hill Place could potentially be redeveloped subject to planning, or create parking for the High Street shop which has sat unoccupied since the late 1980s or early 1990s.
In 2015, plans were lodged for a change of use from retail to six flats, but the building has remained boarded up. The auction is on January 30.
